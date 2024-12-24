Real Madrid considering making frustration with La Liga public – ‘We’re sick of it’

Real Madrid have been engaged in a more or less constant war of words, both in the media and court room, for much of the last decade with La Liga. However they have fresh ammunition for their frustrations.

Their latest issue is the timing of their games. Los Blancos have played away from home 12 times this season in domestic football, and only one of them was before 21:00 CEST. That was against Leganes at Butarque, a trip that did not require them to leave the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid feel they have been unfairly punished by the schedule, due to the timings of the games, as reported by Diario AS. It is noted that with the post-game recovery routine, and the necessity to eat, at times they are not asleep until 04:00am.

Given their injury crisis this season, it is no surprise that they are looking at all areas to improve their rest and recovery. So far are averaging just over an injury per game. Undoubtedly, the timing of their games is not helping matters, but on the other hand, others would probably point to the fact that Los Blancos want to maximise their financial gains from television money.