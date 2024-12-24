Real Madrid amazed by physical transformation of highly-rated defender

Real Madrid have had massive injury problems in defence so far this season, and one player that has been affected is Joan Martinez. The 17-year-old impressed during pre-season, and because of this, he was promoted to the first team by Carlo Ancelotti, although he ended up rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament only weeks later.

Martinez is expected to miss the remainder of the season, although his recovery period is going well. As per Marca, he has used the time to do a lot of strength work, and his physical transformation has amazed those at Real Madrid, who have referred to him as a “beast”.

It is expected that Martinez will remain in the first team fold at Real Madrid once he is back from injury next season, although that could change depending on possible signings. However, the club has a lot of high hopes for the teenager, so he has a good chance of being involved going forward.