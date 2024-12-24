Positive news on Marc Bernal recovery met with caution by Barcelona

The early season injury to Marc Bernal is both a major tragedy for the player, and a major what-if moment for Barcelona. Hansi Flick could have used at the very least the depth, but also his poise on the ball in recent weeks.

Bernal tore his anterior cruciate ligament late on in a win away over Rayo Vallecano in September, having started their first three games of the season. Sport report that his recovery is going swimmingly so far, and that normally the work he is doing with elastic bands and strengthening his muscle normally takes longer with cruciate injuries involving the meniscus.

However that is unlikely to see him return from action any sooner. Barcelona want him to spend at least a year recovering from the injury, as was the case with Gavi. They do not want his injury to have a long-term impact, and as such will keep him out of action until next September.

The 18-year-old midfielder had not made his debut until this season, but based on the early going, was set for a key role under Hansi Flick. Bernal had been operating as a holding midfielder, but did operate as more of a number eight last season for Barca Atletic.