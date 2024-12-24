Manchester City and Arsenal eyeing Barcelona star in case of financial issues

Barcelona have been keen to assure that they will manage to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor before the 1st of January, but that has not halted the uncertainty over their futures. If the Blaugrana cannot do so, then they will not be able to play in the second half of the season, as players cannot be registered twice.

In Olmo’s case, the matter is particularly pertinent as there is a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free if he is not registered. According to The Mirror, and as backed up by TNT Sports, Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on the situation. Catalan daily Sport reference their information, and say that they would consider moving for him if he does become available

Marc Bernal's recovery is going better than expected, but Barcelona will still take all the necessary caution with him. He could reappear in September. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 24, 2024

Olmo and Barcelona are said to be relaxed about the situation, and it seems logical that any major club would be interested in the Euro 2024-winner if he was available on a free. Barcelona have taken the matter to court this week, and expect an answer on the case on Friday.