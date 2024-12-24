Mallorca to pursue free agent signing of Espanyol talisman

Espanyol have had a difficult first season back in La Liga, and at the winter break, they currently sit inside the relegation places. It will be tough for Manolo Gonzalez’s side to avoid the drop, but if they can, it would go a long way towards keeping Javi Puado.

Puado has been Espanyol’s star attacker over the last couple of years, although there is a serious chance that he leaves the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his current contract. Los Pericos are desperate for him to renew, but for now, there is no movement.

This is good news for Mallorca, who have joined the race to sign Puado next summer. As per Marca, director of football Pablo Ortells is following the situation very closely.

Puado will certainly be a player to watch over the coming months, as Sevilla are also said to be interested in signing him. It remains to be seen whether Espanyol can cling on.