“I was worthless” – La Liga star reveals broken promises from Bayern Munich

Bryan Zaragoza has been enjoying life back in Spanish football. Up until he suffered a foot injury recently, he had been regularly contributing with Osasuna, whom he joined during the summer on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

Bayern signed Zaragoza from Granada last January, although his first few months in Bavaria were very difficult. As per Relevo, he opened up on that experience.

“At Bayern Munich they promised me many things that didn’t happen. It was very difficult for me to adapt. It was a different country, a different language, a different food, a different league. I’m not going to adapt in a month.

“It was said that my signing was worthless for Bayern Munich. The press killed me because I supposedly didn’t know how to speak English or German. I don’t pay attention to them, I am what I am. But my parents suffered a lot.”

Zaragoza revealed that this contrasted significantly to his experiences in Pamplona.

“I like the context of Osasuna. Feeling at ease is what makes me perform. I arrive here and notice a similar connection (to Granada, his previous club). I feel very comfortable with my teammates, the coaching staff and the people of the city.”