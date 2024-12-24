“He reminds me of Rivaldo or Lamine Yamal” – Barcelona given glowing review of teenager signing

Earlier this month, Barcelona confirmed the arrival of Malian teenager Ibrahim Diarra. The 18-year-old will initially be with Barca Atletic, although he has chances of a first team promotion in the coming years.

Diarra is rated very highly across Africa, and Mali coach Soumaila Coulibaly is someone that is very familiar with the young attacker. As per Sport, he gave his thoughts.

“He has one of the most classic profile of a Barcelona footballer that I have seen in a long time. Left-footed, powerful, with good one-on-one and moves very well between the lines, between the defence, to break the game when the opponent is compact and crouched at the back. A situation that Barcelona often encounters.

“He reminds me of Rivaldo or Lamine Yamal, as they are also left-footers with similar characteristics. But he must make his way, of course. For me he is the greatest talent in Mali right now, without a doubt.”

Barcelona are bound to be excited with the potential that Diarra has, although they will be keen not to get ahead of themselves.