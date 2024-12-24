Fenerbahce willing to pay €10m for La Liga striker

During the summer, Sevilla parted ways with talismanic striker Youssef El-Nesyri, as he joined Fenerbahce in a big-money move. Just over six months on, he could now be heading for Saudi Arabia – and this could have a knock-on effect for Mallorca.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are keen to sign En-Nesyri, and according to O Jogo (via MD), Fenerbahce would be keen to sign Vedat Muriqi as his replacement. As per the report, the Turkish giants are prepared to pay up to €10m in their efforts to close a prospective deal with Mallorca.

Muriqi, who previously played for Fenerbahce during the 2019-20 season, has only managed to score three goals this season, although he remains an important player for Mallorca head coach Jagoba Arrasate. However, the emergence of Cyle Larin – who has matched Muriqi’s season tally in his last two appearances – would make a sale easier to digest for the Son Moix-based club.