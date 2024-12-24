Dani Olmo picks out Barcelona return as best moment of 2024

2024 is now over in a footballing sense for La Liga and its players, and this has allowed them to reflect on the last 12 months. Dani Olmo is someone that has a particularly special time, having helped Spain to win Euro 2024.

Olmo has told Sport that this was one of the best moments of the year, with the other being his return to boyhood club Barcelona.

“It has been a very complete year, with very good moments. But the European Championship and the signing for Barcelona are the two that I would choose. The European Championship because of how everything happened. I also remember especially when we returned to Spain and saw everyone so devoted to us… That was incredible.”

Olmo has had a very good start to life at Barcelona, although the club’s poor form in recent weeks has left a sour taste. He and his teammates will be hoping for an even better 2025.