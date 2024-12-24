Bayer Leverkusen not expecting Xabi Alonso departure next summer – ‘We have a very trusting relationship’

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for manager Xabi Alonso for some time now, and with Carlo Ancelotti struggling earlier this season, at one point it was talked about as almost a given that he would be arriving next summer. However Bayer Leverkusen say this might not be the case.

According to Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, they are expecting Alonso to remain at the club. The Spaniard shares a strong relationship with Alonso, whom he brought to the club.

“We assume he will stay. There is no other indication,” he explained in an interview with Kölner Stadtanzeiger, as carried by Sport.

“We maintain a very close and trusting relationship with him, his family and his agent. His contract lasts for another year and a half. As always, he is involved in all processes and planning, even beyond this season

Recently, TSV Meerbusch President Christoph Peters told Kicker that Alonso’s family are also settled there. Jon Alonso, his son, plays for the under-17 side.

“Xabi Alonso or his wife are in all our U-17 games. In the last game, with Jon on the bench, Xabi watched the game for 80 minutes in the stands even though his son was not playing. I think it’s great.”

Alonso is tipped to replace Ancelotti whenever the Italian does move on. However their contracts conveniently both expire in 2026. It was recently reported that Real Madrid were making plans in case they had to dismiss Ancelotti, and it may be that Los Blancos hold off on a move for Alonso unless they see necessary to bring the move forward.