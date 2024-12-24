Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen CEO admits Florian Wirtz deal is not done – ‘It’s not impossible, but…’

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has denied rumours that Florian Wirtz has agreed a new deal to remain at the club. Recent weeks have seen German media claim that Wirtz had agreed to a deal to keep him at the club until at least 2027.

The apple of many eyes, including those of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, Wirtz will supposedly cost any suitor €150m to pry him from Leverkusen. Carro has confirmed that a sale could be on the horizon next summer though.

“I would have been happy if it had been true. The club wants him to stay in Leverkusen at least until the 2026 World Cup, so it is sensible to extend the contract,” he commented to Kolner Stadtanzeiger, via Sport.

Carro was also asked about a potential exit for Wirtz this coming summer, in case he did not sign a new deal.

“It will be difficult, we have to be honest. It’s not impossible, but it’s not what we want.”

That said, Sky DE correspondent Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that Bayern Munich are aware that Wirtz is engaged in positive talks with Wirtz.

Wirtz’s current contract runs until 2026, and allowing him to enter his final season on that deal would run the risk of Leverkusen missing out on hundreds of millions of euros. The local press in Madrid have said that Los Blancos believe he could be their long-term to answer to Luka Modric’s departure.

Tags Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich Manchester City

