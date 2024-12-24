Barcelona on alert as Bayern Munich start work on Nico Williams signing

Nico Williams attracted a lot of attention during the summer, after his impressive displays for Spain at Euro 2024. Barcelona were the most keen to sign him, although Athletic Club just managed to hold out for another year.

However, they may not be so lucky in 2025. In recent weeks, the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have registered their interest, and according Bild (via Sport), the latter are expected to push hard to sign him during next summer’s transfer window.

Bayern have already been informed of all the player’s contractual conditions, and also the exact price of the clause, which is believed to be worth in the region of €58m.

Barcelona do retain some interest in Williams, and left wing is a position that they want to address next summer. However, they would need the Athletic Club to stand strong on only joining them, as they cannot compete financially with Bayern or anyone else.