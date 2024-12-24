Barcelona forward suffers hamstring injury – set to miss first match of 2025

Barcelona have ended 2024 in poor form, with a run of one win in seven La Liga matches seeing them drop behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the standings. They will hope to start 2025 in better fashion, and their first fixture of the calendar year is against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey.

It’s expected that Hansi Flick will name a much-changed line-up for that match, given that he and his squad will be playing Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final a few days later. However, one player that he will not be able to count on is Ferran Torres.

As per MD, Torres has suffered a hamstring injury in the last few days. It is not yet known how serious it is, but it is certain that he will not be able to play against Barbastro.

Given that it is a hamstring injury, it would be no surprise to see Torres out for the next few weeks at least. If so, Barcelona would not be able to take him to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.