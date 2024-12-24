Barcelona dealt blow in bid to net transfer windfall next summer

Barcelona will be hoping to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season, as this would allow them to spend money more freely during next summer’s transfer window. However, even if that happens, they would require funds to be brought in so that they can do as much business as possible.

There has been several players that have been linked with leaving Barcelona, such as Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia. However, another avenue that the club could exploit is sell-on clauses.

One of the most significant would be for Francisco Trincao, for whom Barcelona have a 50% sell-on. He has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent months, but according to Sport, Sporting CP have no plans to sell the Portuguese winger.

It would be very disappointing for Barcelona if Trincao was not sold next summer, as this would mean that they miss out on a very significant amount of money. However, they can still have some hope.