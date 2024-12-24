Alaves to be without goalkeeper for several weeks as surgery is confirmed

Alaves have had a tricky season up until now, and they have already changed managers – with Luis Garcia Plaza being replaced by Eduardo Coudet. At the winter break, they sit in 16th position, only two points above the La Liga relegation zone. And to make matters worse, they will be without one of their most important players for the first few weeks of 2025.

During last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Valencia, goalkeeper Antonio Sivera had to be forced off after sustained an injury to his hand. As per MD, it has now been confirmed that he suffered a fracture at the base of the second metacarpal of his left hand, for which surgery will be required.

At the very least, Alaves will be without Sivera for the next month, although it is possible that he is out for longer. In his absence, Equatorial Guinea ‘keeper Jesus Owono, who impressed at the last Africa Cup of Nations, will stand in.