Well-regarded coach still sweating on decision to join Barcelona

During pre-season, Thiago Alcantara was briefly part of Hansi Flick’s coaching team. He left before the start of the season, but during his time at Can Barca, he left a lasting impression.

Thiago retired as a player at the start of the summer, following the expiry of his Liverpool contract. He intends to move into coaching, which is why he ended up on Flick’s roster for a few weeks.

Although he has left, Thiago remains very interested in Barcelona. He was present at Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Atletico Madrid, and in recent weeks, it has been taken for granted that he would return to the club on a permanent basis from January. However, Relevo say that this is no longer the case.

📸| Rafinha and Thiago Alcântara are watching the game from the stands. Via: @TheEuropeanLad pic.twitter.com/poY8SPopQR — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) December 21, 2024

As per the report, Thiago has yet to decide his future, with a final decision currently being deliberated over. It means that Barcelona are in limbo over the matter, although they should have their answer soon.