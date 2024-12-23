“We owe it to Hansi Flick” – Barcelona squad set out early goal for 2025

It has been a difficult last couple of months for Barcelona, whose run of one win in seven La Liga matches has seen them drop down to third place in the standings. Taking this into account, the winter break comes at a good time for the Catalans, who can use the week 10 days to regroup before their return to action.

Next month, Barcelona will have the opportunity to win their first trophy of the season. They take on Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, and they would face Real Madrid or Mallorca in the final if they were to progress. As per Diario AS, the first team’s squad position is clear ahead of the tournament: “we are playing for the first title of the season and we have to win it; we owe it to Hansi Flick.”

Barcelona need to bounce back quickly from this poor recent form, and the motivation of winning a trophy should be strong. However, it will be easier said than done to take home the spoils in Saudi Arabia.