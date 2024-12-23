Vinicius Junior jets off to Florida as Real Madrid players begin winter break

2024 has ended for Real Madrid’s first team squad, as Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Sevilla was their final match of the calendar year. Carlo Ancelotti and his players will now break until after Christmas, at which point they will begin preparations for their first fixture of 2025, which is against Valencia on the 3rd of January.

Vinicius Junior’s break started early, as he was suspended for the match against Sevilla. Instead of being in attendance at the Santiago Bernabeu, he was stateside to take in Miami Dolphins’ NFL match against the San Francisco 49ers, which they won 29-17. The Brazilian superstar was snapped at the Hard Rock Stadium by the Florida-based franchise’s social media team.

O melhor do mundo! ⚽️🏆 Always great to have you at our house, @vinijr! 👋 pic.twitter.com/0xWUMMb1tp — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 22, 2024

Vinicius has regularly visited the United States when he has time off, although his focus after his trip will soon switch to Real Madrid because the upcoming Valencia fixture has shortened the time that the first team squad will spend on their holidays.