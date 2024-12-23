Valencia make move to appoint new manager as €2.8m release clause set to be activated

On Tuesday, it was announced that Valencia had parted ways with head coach Ruben Baraja. Los Che have won only twice in La Liga this season, and after last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 home draw against Alaves, it was decided that a change was needed – and that change is about to happen sooner rather than later.

Immediately, a two-man shortlist of Quique Sanchez Flores and Carlos Corberan was drawn up by Valencia, and as reported by Marca, it will be the latter that takes charge at the Mestalla.

Valencia have already informed EFL Championship side West Bromwich Albion that they will pay the release clause in Corberan’s contract, believed to be worth €2.8m. As such, negotiations should progress quickly with the idea of an agreement being in place in the next couple of days.

All being well, Corberan’s first match in charge should be on the 3rd of January when Valencia host Real Madrid in the first La Liga fixture of 2025.