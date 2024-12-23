Two favourites emerge to replace Ruben Baraja at Valencia

Valencia announced that they had sacked manager Ruben Baraja on Monday, following a last-gasp equaliser against Alaves this weekend. However they are level on points with Real Valladolid at the bottom of the table.

Los Che’s financial situation is a major obstacle though. It is not clear how much Baraja’s sacking cost them, but the maximum package was set at around €5m.

In recent weeks, Valencia have supposedly been in talks with Quique Sanchez Flores over a return to the club, but those talks have clearly not come to fruition. Relevo say that the new favourite for the position is West Bromwich Albion coach Carlos Coberan.

They are now in talks with West Brom to reduce his €2m release clause, although the Championship side are demanding the full payment currently. Corberan is in talks with the Baggies to see if he can reduce that fee,

Sanchez Fores has plenty of experience both in La Liga and of Valencia. Corberan was born in Valencia, but has never worked at the club, initially making his break at Villarreal. In recent years, he has done well with Huddersfield, followed by an all-too-short stint at Olympiakos. West Brom currently sit 7th in the Championship, as they chase a play-off place.