Transfer expert offers Lamine Yamal contract update

Lamine Yamal is rumoured to be closing in on a contract agreement at Barcelona.

The 17-year-old established himself as a vital player for the Catalan giants and the leading teenager in world football.

His 2024 has been cut short by injury and he is not expected back in action until at least mid-January due to an ankle issue.

However, the club are still working on extension talks with his representatives, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2025/26 season.

A host of first team stars are also out of contract in 2026 but Lamine Yamal’s continuation at the club is viewed as high priority.

As per reports from transfer expert Nicolo Schira, the next phase of negotiations are incoming, and Barcelona are close to an agreement.

🚨Barcelona are close on a contract extension for Lamine Yamal ✍️ https://t.co/2Yy5eYE38k — Football España (@footballespana_) December 23, 2024

The latest update indicates a fresh agreement will tie him to the club until 2030, on significantly improved salary terms, with an announcement expected to be confirmed in the early months of 2025.