RFEF President wants to make La Liga President Javier Tebas part of Federation board

Newly-elected RFEF President Rafael Louzan has certainly made a concerted effort to tend the hand since being chosen for the role. His latest offensive will be to improve relations with three of Spanish football’s heavyweights.

Louzan kicked off his presidency by visiting Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, and declaring himself not only a fan of the side, but stating that they are the best ambassador in the world. Los Blancos have been involved in a public war with the Royal Spanish Football Federation over recent years, due to disagreements over refereeing.

That has also been the case with La Liga, albeit due to different motives. Cadena SER say that Louzan hopes to name Tebas as one of his Vice-Presidents in his board. Head of the AFE (Spanish Player’s Union) David Aganzo and President of Liga F, Beatriz Alvarez are in for the same treatment too, as Louzan seeks to unite the major power bases in Spanish football. Sergio Merchan, the President of the Extremadura Football Federation would be his first Vice-President.

The news comes as something of a suprise, but certainly makes sense of recent comments. The report claims all three already know of these plans, and Tebas has spoken very positively of Louzan’s appointment. He continues to await the result of a court case that could see him suspended for seven years from taking up the position. The Ministry for Sport and Culture on the other hand are reportedly against Louzan’s appointment, and will try to stand in the way of it – Tebas has also criticised the Ministry by the same token.