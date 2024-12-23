Real Madrid risk losing control of 20-year-old talent’s future as Inter Milan eye up 2025 move

Given that he has no clear pathway into the first team, Real Madrid decided to sell Nico Paz during the 2024 summer transfer window. He left for Como in a deal worth a reported €6m, although Los Blancos did retain a buy-back clause, which they could use to return the 20-year-old midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid officials have been keeping tabs on Paz over the course of the season, and they are bound to have been impressed. It’s not clear whether they are considering bringing him back, but if not, they may miss their chance to do so at all.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Diario AS), several European clubs are taking an interest in Paz, with Inter Milan being the most keen. The Nerazzurri are preparing themselves to make an offer to Como at some stage in 2025.

It’s become clear this season that Real Madrid are in need of a new midfielder, as they have largely struggled without the now-retired Toni Kroos. Paz is not the same kind of player, although it could be wise to re-sign him if his sparkling form continues for the remainder of the campaign.