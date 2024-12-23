Real Madrid deal with Alphonso Davies ‘almost done’ – ‘betrayals are out of our control’

Real Madrid are waiting to see what happens with Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. The Canadian looked as if he was certain to join Los Blancos months ago, but Bayern have not given up on him yet.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid feel they have done their part. They will not change their offer, while Davies knows his salary and length of contract. They are waiting until the first of January when he could pen that contract, and are referring to Davies’ word that he will sign with them – ‘betrayals are out of our control’, reads the report.

Real Madrid continue to preach calm on the matter, but there are nerves due to the lack of a definitive response. Davies was initially demanding €20m in annual salary, but has lowered those demands to €15m per season, plus a €15m signing bonus. Bayern have come close to offering €14m per season, but are preparing a final ‘effort’ to try and make the deal happen.

The player himself is happy in Munich, and feels loved by the fans, but is conscious of the size of the opportunity, joining Real Madrid at the age of 24 as their starting left-back. AS continue on to say that ‘if Davies does not sign, it is down to money’.

Davies has also been linked to Manchester United, who no doubt would be able to compete financially. Agent Nedal Househ is set to hear out an offer from the Red Devils while he is in England in January too. It seems Los Blancos will gamble on the attraction of their offer outstripping any extra financial gain he could earn elsewhere.