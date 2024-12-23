Premier League clubs eyeing up approach for Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde

Athletic Club have had a wonderful few years, and at the halfway point in the 2024-25 La Liga campaign, they are six points clear in the Champions League places. A lot of credit for their spectacular form in recent seasons goes to head coach Ernesto Valverde.

Valverde, who led Los Leones to their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years last season, has been one of the best coaches in Spanish football over the last decade, so it is perhaps no surprise that his services are wanted elsewhere. As per Marca, clubs in the Premier League are keen on prizing the 60-year-old away from San Mames.

However, Athletic Club have no desire to part ways with Valverde, and as such, they are preparing to offer him a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of the season, which is why this interest has arisen, although club bosses in Bilbao appear to be confident of retaining his services.