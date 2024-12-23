Pedri and Gavi renewals at Barcelona could face major delay

Barcelona have been in talks with the representation of Pedri and Gavi for several months at this point over new contracts. However they may be set for major delays.
Sport detail that Barcelona are awaiting a court decision on the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, but if it goes against them, they will have to sell more assets to allow them to play in the second half of the season. If they do not however, then Barcelona will be forced to delay the contracts of Gavi and Pedri.
Images: Marc Bernal working on his recovery. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/zcYXnZysyD
— barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 23, 2024
That asset sale will be worth at least €120m, and would allow the Blaugrana to fit those new deals into their salary limit. Otherwise, they will be forced to wait until the summer.
Given all of the noises coming out of the club and local media have been positive that both want to stay at the club, it seems unlikely to become a major issue for either of their futures. However, it could have a knock-on impact on their ability to hand new contracts to the likes of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong, who like Pedri and Gavi are signed until 2026.