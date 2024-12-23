New Spanish Football Federation President reveals he is a Real Madrid fan

The newly elected President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Rafael Louzan has been open about his preferences in the game. One of his first points of order last week was to fly out to Doha, Qatar, to witness Real Madrid beat Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final.

In an interview with TeleMadrid that occurred before the final, as carried by Sport, Louzan declared his admiration for Real Madrid counterpart Florentino Perez.

“I will try to meet President Florentino in the Doha final and at the same time put myself completely at his disposal. I have known him for many years and I have a lot of admiration for his ability to work, for where he has taken this club and all of us Real Madrid fans are very happy with how he has managed this great club,” he noted.

He referred to Los Blancos as the best ambassador in the world.

“(In the Intercontinental) we are faced with the possibility, once again, although it may seem easy, which it is not, that the best ambassador we have in the world, Real Madrid, could be champion. It seems that we are used to it, but despite that, this is very difficult and it is very difficult to achieve what this great club achieves.”

Louzan was elected for a four-year term last week, but is awaiting the result of an impending court case. He could face a suspension from taking up any positions in Spanish football for seven years, due to a prevarication charge while he was part of the Pontevedra Council. La Liga President Javier Tebas is also a Real Madrid fan, but after numerous encounters, are frequently at odds these days.