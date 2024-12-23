Manchester City no longer prioritising January move for La Liga midfielder

Martin Zubimendi’s name has never been far away from transfer speculation, and this has certainly been on the case over the last 2-3 years. Among others, Barcelona and Liverpool both made moves to prize him away from Real Sociedad, but ultimately, they were both unsuccessful.

It looked like Manchester City would be the latest club to try for Zubimendi, as there were plans for him to be approached during the upcoming winter transfer window. The reigning Premier League champions had been looking to sign a replacement for the stricken Rodri Hernandez, but now, that won’t be the case.

As per reports from The Athletic and Manchester Evening News (via Sport), Man City have decided against pursuing the signings of a new midfielder. And this means that Zubimendi will not be sought in January.

It looks like Real Sociedad will survive another transfer window with Zubimendi on their books, although there are bound to be more approaches made next summer.