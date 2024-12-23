Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Luis Suarez sends Atletico Madrid players his congratulations in physical form after Barcelona win

Photo by Getty Images

Few players have won titles in Spain with more than one club in the last two decades, but Luis Suarez can count both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as dear to his heart. Suarez sent his former Atletico teammates a gift after their win on Saturday night.

Los Colchoneros smashed through the Barcelona defence to grab the win at Montjuic, and after the game, captain Koke Resurreccion posted a story on his Instagram saying ‘Thank you, Lucho’. Alongside him were Jose Maria Gimenez, Marcos Llorente, Giovanni Simeone and Robin Le Normand.

Los jugadores colchoneros, agradecidos con el detalle de Suárez.
Image via Koke Resurreccion / Instagram

In the picture were bags from ‘Chalito’ – a restaurant specialising in Latin American cuisine, which is based in Barcelona and has recently opened in Madrid too. Suarez is part of the investment group that owns Chalito, and instigated the food being sent to them, as per MD.

Suarez was Atletico’s top goalscorer in the 2020-21 season, the last time Los Rojiblancos won the title. The Inter Miami forward sealed the title himself, racing clear of the Real Valladolid defence to grab the winner at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Barcelona Luis Suarez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News