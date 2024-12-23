Luis Suarez sends Atletico Madrid players his congratulations in physical form after Barcelona win

Few players have won titles in Spain with more than one club in the last two decades, but Luis Suarez can count both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as dear to his heart. Suarez sent his former Atletico teammates a gift after their win on Saturday night.

Los Colchoneros smashed through the Barcelona defence to grab the win at Montjuic, and after the game, captain Koke Resurreccion posted a story on his Instagram saying ‘Thank you, Lucho’. Alongside him were Jose Maria Gimenez, Marcos Llorente, Giovanni Simeone and Robin Le Normand.

In the picture were bags from ‘Chalito’ – a restaurant specialising in Latin American cuisine, which is based in Barcelona and has recently opened in Madrid too. Suarez is part of the investment group that owns Chalito, and instigated the food being sent to them, as per MD.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: Diego Simeone has been named La Liga Coach of the Month, coinciding with the 13th anniversary of his appointment as Atlético Madrid’s coach. pic.twitter.com/PDAjMHvHZh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 23, 2024

Suarez was Atletico’s top goalscorer in the 2020-21 season, the last time Los Rojiblancos won the title. The Inter Miami forward sealed the title himself, racing clear of the Real Valladolid defence to grab the winner at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla.