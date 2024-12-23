La Liga Round Up: 2024 wrapped up by five star Villarreal

The curtain has been brought down on La Liga for 2024 with an action packed final Friday of the calendar year.

Real Madrid’s 4-2 win over Sevilla ensures the defending champions start 2025 in second place with Villarreal up to fifth after a 5-2 win at Leganes.

Here’s how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Valencia 2-2 Alaves

Valencia remain mired in the relegation zone at the end of the year as they snatched a late 2-2 draw at home to Alaves.

Carlos Martin tapped home to give the visitors a seventh minute lead, which lasted deep into the second half, before Luis Rioja equalised from the penalty spot.

Joan Jordan then hit back with a spot kick for Alaves in the dying minutes, but there was to be an added time twist, as Dani Gomez fired home in the eighth minute of injury time.

Las Palmas 1-0 Espanyol

Las Palmas and Espanyol head into the break in contrasting runs of form with the islanders picking up ten points from their last unbeaten four games.

Espanyol have failed to win in their last four and it was the hosts who emerged victorious in Gran Canaria.

With chances at a premium for large chunks of the game, it was veteran striker Sandro Ramirez who made the difference, as he curled home a free kick for his seventh league goal of the campaign.

DON SANDRO RAMÍREZ y 3 puntos para la buchaca.

Mucho tiene que trabajar el Espanyol para salvarse, de los peores equipos que han pasado por Gran Canaria.

Mucho ánimo, querido @futbolycine. pic.twitter.com/ZcRPmZqomU — Javier Suárez “Gastro” (@javierS_gastro) December 22, 2024

Leganes 2-5 Villarreal

If goals were in short supply in Gran Canaria, there was no lack of them in Madrid, as Villarreal sealed a huge victory at Leganes.

Thierno Barry helped himself to a first hat trick in Spanish football, but despite Leganes having two players sent off, Villarreal had to wait until after the 90 minute mark to seal the win.

Most goals this LaLiga season by a U22 player: 7 — Thierno Barry

6 — Jude Bellingham pic.twitter.com/no1KXWn18J — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) December 22, 2024

With Leganes clinging on at 3-2, Pau Cabanes and Gerard Moreno both scored, to keep Villarreal in the hunt for a top four spot in 2025.

Real Betis 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

In the final game of 2024, there was a moment of festive positivity, as Isco put Real Betis in front from the penalty spot, with his first goal since returning from a broken leg.

😎💚 Isco is back scoring for Real Betis! 🇪🇸 His recent injury kept him out for 7 months… but now he's back firing in La Liga. 🪄 pic.twitter.com/h1FewpyLVf — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 22, 2024

However, the visitors rallied after the break, and Isi Palazon tucked home a deserved equaliser.

