“I would tell him to come” – 21-year-old La Liga striker urged to join Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz has spent almost the entirety of 2024 in Spain. He was on loan at Sevilla during the second half of last season, and during the summer, he arrived at Espanyol on another temporary arrangement. However, neither spell has been particularly successful.

In recent weeks, Veliz has fallen out of the Espanyol starting line-up, as he has scored only once in La Liga (four in all competitions). Spurs could be eyeing up him for a possible recall, and if that happens, a move closer to home could happen.

As per Ole (via CaughtOffside), Leicester City playmaker Facundo Buonanotte has called on Veliz to cut short his Espanyol stay in favour of joining him at the Premier League strugglers.

“I would tell Tanque Veliz to come here to learn from Jamie Vardy. He is on loan, but now he is at Tottenham, so I think he knows about this. During the time we were at Central, we made a nice duo.”

It remains to be seen whether Espanyol do lose Veliz in January. While he would not be a major loss, his departure would need to filled by a replacement.