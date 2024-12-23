Hansi Flick hoping for Barcelona boost with return of injured player for three reasons

Beyond his obvious ability as a defender, the return of Ronald Araujo is eagerly awaited by Hansi Flick for several reasons. The German manager did not use him against Leganes or Atletico Madrid, despite the fact he was fully fit, but given the situation Barcelona found themselves in, were unable to give him his first appearance back from injury.

Araujo has been out for the past six months after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, following an injury in the Copa del Rey. The 25-year-old is set for a return to action against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey from the start though report Sport. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen out of action due to injury, Araujo is the first captain too.

His return is described as a relief for Flick, who will finally be able to rest Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi more often, having not trusted Eric Garcia to do so. Araujo’s leadership and strength of character is also expected to help the low morale of the squad, and he could even be used at right-back. With Jules Kounde looking a little low on energy, Araujo could give them some extra energy and gas on the flank too.

The question will be how Araujo comes back into the side. Outside of ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal, Barcelona have most of their injured players back, but long-term injury victims Ansu Fati, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong have struggled to find their best form since coming back. Flick will be hoping the process with Araujo is swifter.