Girona identify priority signing for winter transfer window

Girona have had an underwhelming season up until now, although they moved into the top eight in La Liga with last weekend’s victory over Real Valladolid. Michel Sanchez will be keen for his side to continue on an upward trajectory, and the winter transfer window could help with that.

One of the problem positions that Girona have been dealing with is striker. The departure of Artem Dovbyk was a big blow, and new recruits Bojan Miovski and Abel Ruiz have not been able to fill the Ukrainian’s boots as of yet, while Cristhian Stuani is only seen as an impact sub. As such, Matteo Moretto (via ED) has reported that the Catalans want to sign a new centre forward in January.

It will be interesting to see if Girona do sign a new striker, and if so, who. A prolific talisman would certainly give them a better chance of finishing inside the European places come the end of the season.