Getafe in talks to bring in striker from Real Sociedad

It has been a tough first half of the season for Getafe, who go into the winter break in 17th position in the La Liga table. Jose Bordalas’ side have struggled massively in the goalscoring department, and this is the primary reason that they are so close to the relegation zone.

In 18 La Liga matches up until now, Getafe have scored a league-low 11 goals (one less than Real Valladolid). The fact that Bordalas has been unable to call upon injured talisman Borja Mayoral has made a big impact, and with no return date still in sight for the ex-Real Madrid striker, a new signing is being sought.

As per Onda Vasco (via ED), Getafe have already selected their top target: Umar Sadiq. Talks are already underway with Real Sociedad over a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Sadiq has made only 11 appearances across all competitions for Real Sociedad this season, and it is clear that he is not counted on by head coach Imanol Alguacil. As such, Getafe have a great chance to take him for the remainder of the campaign.