Former Barcelona defender keen to return to club – valued by Sporting Director Deco

Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo had a rollercoaster ride at Barcelona last season, arriving in scintillating form from Manchester City on loan, but finishing the year as one of their weakest players. The veteran full-back is keen to have a second go at Barcelona though.

It was planned that Cancelo would return to Barcelona this past summer, and he waited to see if a deal could happen. However Sport explain that City were not willing to accept another loan, and Barcelona had no space in their salary limit.

Cancelo, 30, is willing to do everything to return to Barcelona, considering it the best place for his football. Sporting Director Deco had intended to bring him back to the club, but with their salary limit issues, explored other options, including Almeria’s Marc Pubill. Last summer Cancelo moved to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for €20m, but also doubled his salary.

Deco and manager Hansi Flick are keen to reinforce the full-back position next summer, but Deco would rather find a younger full-back for the right side that is capable of progressing and making the position their own. Initially, they would be able to provide cover for Jules Kounde, allowing him to rest more and play in central defence.

The right-back position has been a consistent issue for Barcelona for much of the past decade, and while Kounde impressed earlier in the season, his form has dropped of late. Many are putting that down to fatigue, with Hector Fort the only natural alternative in Flick’s squad.