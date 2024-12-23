Espanyol to hold off on Manolo Gonzalez sacking

After Espanyol failed to win any of their four La Liga fixtures in December, it looked as if the writing might be on the wall for manager Manolo Gonzalez. However it looks like he may get another chance.

Los Pericos remain in 18th position after a loss to Las Palmas before the break, but Cadena Cope say that Gonzalez will not be sacked all the same. They are currently a point away from safety, and face two more crunch matches against Leganes and Real Valladolid the other side of the Christmas break.

It seemed as if Gonzalez had to beat Celta Vigo to retain his job last month, and even still, December was categorised as a referendum on his future. While he did the first part, Espanyol lost to Getafe and Las Palmas by a single goal, and drew with Osasuna and Valencia. The former B-team manager is coming under major pressure, although much of the anger at the RCDE Stadium is directed at owner Chen Yansheng.