Carlo Ancelotti not convinced by Real Madrid defensive duo

For Sunday’s 4-2 victory over Sevilla, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti raised eyebrows with his team selection. Despite having Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia available for selection, the Italian coach opted to start Eduardo Camavinga at left-back.

Camavinga has played in the position on several occasions, but not since the 2022-23 season. As per Relevo, the decision was taken by Ancelotti because he is not convinced by Mendy or Garcia.

Mendy in particular has had a very underwhelming start to the season. He had a good 2023-24 campaign, during which he was a nailed-on starter, but things have not gone his way in recent months. Garcia has stepped in over the last couple of weeks, but even he has struggled to impress.

Real Madrid do intend to address their left-back position next summer, with plans to sign Alphonso Davies. However, if he instead signs a new deal at Bayern Munich, it may be the case that no one arrives.