Bayern Munich join list of clubs interested in €58m move for La Liga superstar

Nico Williams was strongly linked with leaving Athletic Club before the start of the current season, with Barcelona pushing hard to sign him. In the end, nothing materialised, although that may not be the case in 2025.

In recent weeks, the list of clubs interested in Williams has increased. He was already on the shortlist of multiple Premier League clubs, and Paris Saint-Germain have since added their name into the mix. They aren’t the only ones, as Florian Plettenburg has reported that Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the situation.

🚨🆕 FC Bayern are also monitoring Nico #Williams! Max Eberl and Christoph Freund aim to strengthen their squad with one or two top-tier wingers next summer, depending on the situations of Sané, Gnabry, Coman, and Zaragoza. The 22 y/o Spaniard from Athletic Bilbao is expected… pic.twitter.com/XqJvhnqcbM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 23, 2024

Bayern have a number of wingers that could leave the club next summer, including Osasuna loanee Bryan Zaragoza. If they were to get rid of him and some others, it opens up the possibility of Williams making the move to the Allianz Arena. Athletic Club would be powerless to stop a deal happening if his release clause, rumoured to be worth in the region of €58m, was triggered.