Barcelona set for goalkeeping change in next game

Despite the majority believing that Barcelona were bringing in Wojciech Szczesny to be their starting goalkeeper following an injury Marc-Andre ter Stegen. However the former Polish international is yet to make his debut.

That could be about to change though. According to Sport, there is a strong chance that Szczesny will be in goal for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro on the fourth of January. The Blaugrana are pleased with his contributions so far this season, and the Copa clash will finally be some form of reward – there is a chance he also sees game time in the Spanish Supercup too, although that tends to be for the starting goalkeeper.

The dressing room ended up very emotionally affected after the cruel defeat against Atlético Madrid. Not even the optimistic and energetic internal words of Hansi Flick served to raise the morale of a group that could not believe what happened. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 23, 2024

Inaki Pena has surrpised many by maintaining his position as number one in ter Stegen’s absence, but has been given the full backing of Hansi Flick. The word from Catalonia is that Szczesny will return to retirement next summer, while Pena could potentially be in line for a contract extension.