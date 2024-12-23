Barcelona on alert as Bayern Munich hand out contract ultimatum to midfielder

In just over a week’s time, the 2025 winter transfer window will open. One of the bog focuses will be on players whose deals are expiring at the end of the season, as from January, they can agree pre-contracts with other clubs. One such player is Joshua Kimmich, whose future at Bayern Munich appears very uncertain.

Bayern have been working to convince Kimmich to sign a new deal, but until now, they have been unsuccessful. As such, it has been reported by Sky Sports Germany (via MD) that the Bavarians have handed down a contract ultimatum. If he does not want to renew, it is likely that Bayern will try to offload him during the winter transfer window, so as not to lose him for free next summer.

Barcelona are one of the clubs interested in Kimmich, and they are quietly watching the situation. Hansi Flick is keen to be re-united with the midfielder, although it may be difficult because of the club’s well-documented financial woes.