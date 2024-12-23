Barcelona offered Chelsea forward – Catalan giants interested in summer move

It is no secret that Barcelona are looking to add to their forward line next summer, and a new name has arrived at their door as a potential option. Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is supposedly open to an exit.

The 27-year-old has 12 goals in 25 games for Chelsea this season, but is in pursuit of a regular starting role, which he is willing to leave for. Napoli have been linked to him, and Sport say that Nkunku has been offered to Barcelona by agent Pini Zahavi, who shares a good relationship with Barcelona President Pini Zahavi.

The French forward is willing to reduce his salary to leave Chelsea, and would be keen on a move to Barcelona. However the Blaugrana are yet to do more than inform themselves of the conditions of a deal – they have no plan to move for Nkunku, except on the off-chance that he is available on loan at a reduced rate. In the summer, it could be a different matter.

During the game against Atlético Madrid, Gavi, on various occasions, pointed out to Lewandowski that he wasn't pressing the opponent's defense, allowing them to freely build plays from the back. He was frustrated by this, and at the end of the first half, he also spoke with Pedri… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 23, 2024

Barcelona continue to be linked with Nico Williams, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Rafael Leao, but Nkunku could be a much more economic alternative. The Catalan giants will not move for any of them until they have clarity on their finances though.

One difference between Nkunku and even Marcus Rashford, who has also been linked with Barcelona since declaring a desire to leave Manchester United, and their other targets is position. Nkunku and Rashford tend to play much more inside, whereas Williams, Leao and Kvaratskhelia tend to begin plays from the touchline.