Atletico Madrid to make internal promotion to replace Sporting Director

Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Andrea Berta is set to leave as the new year comes in, after 7.5 years at the club. Los Colchoneros are not looking for a replacement on the market.

Berta appears to have crossed Director of Football Carlos Bucero and Diego Simeone one too many times, with their disagreements supposedly coming to a head. Diario AS say that Los Rojiblancos will look to promote from within to fill Berta’s boots.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: Diego Simeone has been named La Liga Coach of the Month, coinciding with the 13th anniversary of his appointment as Atlético Madrid’s coach. pic.twitter.com/PDAjMHvHZh — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 23, 2024

Two of his assistants, Julio de Marco and Ignacio Camacho, who previously played in midfield for the club, are in the frame for the position. Another who could be appointed is scout Juanan Perez, who was head of scouting between 2013 and 2016. Bucero could also take over himself, despite his already large responsibilities.

Reading between the lines, Bucero appears to have been the one holding all the cards at the Metropolitano since his arrival earlier this year. The former Real Madrid man was even reportedly behind the evaluation of replacements for Diego Simeone earlier this year.