Atletico Madrid business in January transfer market hinges on exit

Atletico Madrid spent big in the summer, investing €185m in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Conor Gallagher. It seems unlikely that they will be doing much more in the near future, but if they are to act in the January transfer window, then there will be an exit first.

According to Diario AS, their January activity hinges on Thomas Lemar. The French midfielder is now back from injury again after a muscle issue, having played 28 minutes in October. He is not a key player for Los Colchoneros though.

With two years left on his deal, Atletico are keen for the 29-year-old to get back into match shape, and will look for a loan move. If they do secure one, then Director of Football Carlos Bucero will try to get a midfielder through the door, and has already started the hunt.

Previous reports have noted that Diego Simeone is keen on Porto midfielder Alan Varela. Los Rojiblancos have also looked at the likes of Javi Guerra, while Luis Milla, Jerdy Schouten, Samu Costa and Morten Hjulmand are attributed as targets for outgoing Sporting Director Andrea Berta.