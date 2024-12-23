Athletic Club to part ways with goalkeeper in January

Athletic Club started the season with multiple goalkeeper injury problems. Unai Simon was a long-term absentee after undergoing surgery on his wrist after helping Spain to Euro 2024 success, while Julen Agirrezabala also missed the first few matches of the campaign after suffering his own problem. As such, third-choice Alex Padilla had to step up.

Padilla did so, as he impressed when called upon. However, he was relegated to the bench upon Agirrezabala’s return, and now that Simon is also back, he is once again on the peripheries. As such, he has been allowed to leave Athletic during the upcoming winter transfer window.

As reported by Roberto Lopez Olvera (via MD), it has already been agreed that Padilla will join Mexican club Pumas on loan. This will allow him to continue playing regular football at senior level.

Athletic Club have high hopes for Padilla, so it makes sense that his development should not be stagnated.