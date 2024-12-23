22-year-old facing last chance to save Barcelona career

The last few years have been very tough for Ansu Fati. Since his injury problems started, he has struggled to reach the levels that he once showed. There was hope that things would improve under Hansi Flick, but again, the same issues have arisen, which is why he is on the edges of the first team squad.

However, Fati has now recovered from his latest injury, and he was included in the squad to face Atletico Madrid (although he was not called upon from the bench). Nevertheless, the fact that he is back is good news for Flick, who intends to use him during the second half of the season.

The problem for Fati is that he is running out of time. According to Sport, the second half of the campaign will see his last chance to prove himself worthy of staying at Barcelona. If he fails to deliver, it’s likely that he is put on the market next summer.

Fati has had a lot of bad luck, but even when he has had opportunities, he has failed to take them. Barcelona do not have unlimited patience.