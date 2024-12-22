“We talked and fixed things” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid are back to normal after Sevilla victory

Real Madrid have ended 2024 on a high note, as they defeated Sevilla 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. It is a result that also sees them leapfrog Barcelona into second place in the La Liga table, as they remain one point behind Atletico Madrid.

As per Marca, Carlo Ancelotti delivered his assessment of the 90 minutes against Sevilla.

“We feel better in attack. Today we were missing an important player in Vinicius but the players performed very well, everyone had an excellent game. We also came out better from the back and when we attack with a good exit from the back we had more chances.”

Ancelotti also gave his assessment that his Real Madrid side are back to their best after four wins in their last five across all competitions.

“After the defeat against Milan, we talked and fixed things. We’ve come back and we’ve sorted things out. When things don’t go well, you’re responsible. Thanks to the support of the players and the club, they have never shown me concern, but calm and support.”