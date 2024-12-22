Real Madrid Sevilla

WATCH: Rodrygo Goes fires home third for Real Madrid before instant Sevilla response

Real Madrid are well on course for a fourth win in five matches across all competitions, which would also lift them to second in the La Liga table. They had gone 3-0 up over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu, although the visitors have managed to find a quick-fire response.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring for Real Madrid, and that strike was soon added to by a wondergoal from Federico Valverde. The third arrives for the hosts on 34 minutes courtesy of Rodrygo Goes, who added to his earlier assist for Mbappe’s opener.

It was a great team goal from Real Madrid, as Lucas Vazquez played in Rodrygo to fire home emphatically. However, less than 60 seconds later and Sevilla managed to pull a goal back courtesy of Isaac Romero, who found the back of the net in La Liga for only the second time this season.

That Sevilla goal is a blow for Real Madrid, although they should still be able to comfortably see this game out.

