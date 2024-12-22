WATCH: Real Madrid add fourth goal against Sevilla courtesy of Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid are coasting towards another La Liga victory – one that would see them leapfrog Barcelona into second place. Having dominated the first half against Sevilla, they have now added their fourth only eight minutes into the second period.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Federico Valverde adding a second soon after. A third would arrive courtesy of Rodrygo Goes, although there was an instant response from Sevilla as Isaac Romero headed home 60 seconds later. However, Real Madrid have now restored their three-goal cushion, with the 4-1 goal coming from Brahim Diaz.

BRAHIM WHAT A FINISH! REAL MADRID ARE PLAYING SERIOUS FOOTBALL! pic.twitter.com/GznXrlJ1cB — TC (@totalcristiano) December 22, 2024

It’s a fantastic team goal from Real Madrid, finished off by Mbappe playing in Brahim to score his first club goal since August. That should be more than enough now for the points to be staying in the Spanish capital, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side being on course to end a fantastic 2024 in fine style.