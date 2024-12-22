WATCH: Kylian Mbappe continues fine form as Real Madrid break deadlock against Sevilla

Real Madrid can climb to second in the La Liga standings if they dispatch of Sevilla, and they are already on course to do so having taken an early lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe had scored in his last three appearances (vs Girona, Atalanta and Pachuca), and he has now made it four in four with the opening goal in this one. This one is a beauty, as he collects the ball 25 yards out before unleashing a thunderous strike that left Sevilla goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez with no chance.

It was not the most convincing of starts from Real Madrid, but this Mbappe goal will allow them to settle down quickly. Carlo Ancelotti’s should be able to control proceedings from here, although Sevilla will be dangerous on the counter-attack with Dode Lukebakio and Stanis Idumbo Muzambo. However, if they can see it out, it would be a fourth win in five matches across all competitions.