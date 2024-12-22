WATCH: Federico Valverde stunner doubles Real Madrid’s lead over Sevilla

Real Madrid are well on their way to ending 2024 in second position in the La Liga table. A victory over Sevilla would see them keep pace with Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings, and they are well on course to do so having doubled their lead over Sevilla.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he netted for the fourth successive match. 10 minutes later, the advantage has gone to two – Mbappe’s strike was good, but this one is even better from Federico Valverde, who is known to only score stunning goals.

Special strike by Fede Valverde 😱 The Uruguayan hammers home from range to double Real Madrid's advantage 💥 pic.twitter.com/G606b7lKSy — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 22, 2024

Madre mía, qué cañonazo de Fede Valverde, jojojojo.pic.twitter.com/JqwGXw0Rn6 — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) December 22, 2024

FEDE VALVERDE INSANE STRIKE!! MADRID ARE FLYING! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WkaupEawAK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 22, 2024

Real Madrid are now well on course for their fourth win in five matches across all competitions, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side now appear to have through that poor spell from a few weeks ago. They should be able to see this out from here, and if so, they would be ending 2024 in fine style.